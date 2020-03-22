Pakistan not allowing Afghan bodies’ exit at Torkham

JALALALBAD (Pajhwok): At least eight bodies of Afghans have been stranded on the Pakistani side of the Durand Line due to closure of all crossing points between the two countries.

Mohammad Amin, deputy commissar in Torkhan port, told Pajhwok Afghan News that at least eight bodies of Afghans remained stranded on the other side of the gate and their return was not allowed since Saturday.

Sayed Akbar, who is waiting in Torkham for his uncle’s dead body, said his family was in deep sorrow since yesterday. He said despite assurances from Pakistani officials, they were yet to receive the body.

Attaullah Khogyani, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News that Pakistani had curbed movement of people but talks underway to allow the bodies.

A source in Nangarhar, who declined to be named, said the gate had been closed by Pakistan and the country was not allowing the bodies to return.

Najibullah Ahmadzai, Afghan Consulate General, told Pajhwok that he was aware of the issue and was in touch with officials concerned.

He said brought back six bodies to Afghanistan two days back and talks underway to allow the eight others.

According to Ahmadzai, he had discussed the issue with the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province but said that the Pakistani foreign ministry would make the final decision.

sa/ma