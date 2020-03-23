Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

6 new COVID-19 cases emerge in Afghanistan

Health

6 new COVID-19 cases emerge in Afghanistan

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Mar 23, 2020 - 10:39

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Public Healthinfo-icon (MoPH) late on Sunday said six more positive cases of coronavirus have been registered in Afghanistaninfo-icon, taking the number of patents to 40 across the country.

Wahidullah Mayar, spokesman for ministry, told Pajhwok Afghan News three of the new positive cases had been detected in Herat, two in Farah and one in Ghorinfo-icon.

A day earlier, Public Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz said 97 suspected cases had been tested in the past 24 hours, with 10 found positive.

Of the recent positive cases, two have been found in Kabul, three in Herat, two in Zabul and one each in Kandahar, Balkh and Ghazni.

Ferozuddin said the two positive cases in Kabul involved diplomats who had been dispatched to Bagram Airbase for treatment.

He said 220 suspected cases, including two members of parliament, had been registered in the central capital.

The minister said the new suspected cases had surfaced in areas under Taliban’s control in Helmand, Farah, Kandahar and Kunduz provinces.

A day earlier, Afghanistan confirmed its first death from the coronavirus in northern Balkh province late on Sunday.

pk/mud

Tags: 

Related Article

Covid-19 positive cases jump to 42 in Afghanistan
Recommendation to quarantine Herat ignored
‘Doctors advices helped me recover from Coronavirus'
Taliban should accept scholars’ advice for corona: Ghani
Hospital to fight coronavirus opens in Samangan
  • 1447 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update