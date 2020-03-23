6 new COVID-19 cases emerge in Afghanistan

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) late on Sunday said six more positive cases of coronavirus have been registered in Afghanistan , taking the number of patents to 40 across the country.

Wahidullah Mayar, spokesman for ministry, told Pajhwok Afghan News three of the new positive cases had been detected in Herat, two in Farah and one in Ghor .

A day earlier, Public Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz said 97 suspected cases had been tested in the past 24 hours, with 10 found positive.

Of the recent positive cases, two have been found in Kabul, three in Herat, two in Zabul and one each in Kandahar, Balkh and Ghazni.

Ferozuddin said the two positive cases in Kabul involved diplomats who had been dispatched to Bagram Airbase for treatment.

He said 220 suspected cases, including two members of parliament, had been registered in the central capital.

The minister said the new suspected cases had surfaced in areas under Taliban’s control in Helmand, Farah, Kandahar and Kunduz provinces.

A day earlier, Afghanistan confirmed its first death from the coronavirus in northern Balkh province late on Sunday.

