Covid-19 positive cases jump to 42 in Afghanistan

Covid-19 positive cases jump to 42 in Afghanistan

Abaseen Zaheer
Mar 23, 2020 - 20:22

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok) The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) late on Sunday said two more positive cases of coronavirus have been registered in Afghanistan, taking the number of patients to 42 across the country.

Wahidullah Mayar, the ministry advisor, told Pajhwok Afghan News two of the new positive cases had been detected in Logar and Samangan provinces.

A day earlier, Public Healthinfo-icon Minister Ferozuddin Feroz said 97 suspected cases had been tested in the past 24 hours, with 10 found positive.

Earlier on Sunday, the ministry said said that six more positive cases of coronavirus have been registered in country.

