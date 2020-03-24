110,000 Afghans may die from COVID-19: Feroz

KABUL (Pajhwok): Public Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz on Tuesday said 16 million Afghans could infect coronavirus and more than 100,000 individuals could lose their lives if they did not follow guidelines.

The minister told a press conference here that the situation in Afghanistan was under control, but positive coronavirus cases would increase in coming days.

He said the World Health Organization (WHO) had predicted that 80 percent of Afghans would be infected with the virus.

He said people did not practice guidelines offered by the MoPH and WHO had warned that around 16 million countrymen would be infected and 110,000 would die from COVID-19.

He said, “Currently the situation is in control and it is good chance to take serious measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.”

He said the number of positive cases of coronavirus would increase until next week and people should practice their guiltiness to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He said the Taliban hd also allowed healthcare teams to test suspected patients in areas under their control.

He added Herat would be on lockdown by tomorrow based on the government decision in this regard.

Two days back, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) late on Sunday said two more positive cases of coronavirus have been registered in Afghanistan, taking the number of patients to 42 across the country.

WahidullahMayar, the ministry advisor, told Pajhwok Afghan News two of the new positive cases had been detected in Logar and Samangan provinces.

Pk/ma