Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Pompeo, Baradar discuss prisoner releases

Governance & Politics

Pompeo, Baradar discuss prisoner releases

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Mar 24, 2020 - 11:15

 

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and head of Talibaninfo-icon’s political office Mullahinfo-icon Abdul Ghani Baradar have discussed implementation of the peace pact and release of prisoners.

The US and Taliban singed the peace agreement in Doha last month after a year and a half of negotiations in the Qatar capital.

Sohail Shaheen, spokesman for Taliban’s political office, tweeted Pompeo met Mullah Baradar for brief discussions in Doha.

He said implementation of peace pact, progress and release of Taliban prisoners were discussed between the both sides.

On Monday, Pompeo arrived in Kabul on a previously unannounced visit and met President Ashraf Ghani and his political foe Dr. Abdullah Abdullah.

Pompeo tried to resolve differences between the two rivals and convince them to form an inclusive government. But the meetings yielded no fruitful result.

On the other hand, the US State Department regretted the behaviour of the two leaders and cut $1 billion in assistance to Afghanistaninfo-icon.

sa/mud

 

Tags: 

Related Article

UN chief calls for immediate global ceasefire
Continued US aid vital to peace, says ex-CEO
Ready to conduct elections in Ghazni, says IEC
Ghani-Abdullah row: US cuts aid to Afghanistan
Committed to help Afghanistan in any situation: UN
  • 1306 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update