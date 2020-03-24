Pompeo, Baradar discuss prisoner releases

KABUL (Pajhwok): US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and head of Taliban ’s political office Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar have discussed implementation of the peace pact and release of prisoners.

The US and Taliban singed the peace agreement in Doha last month after a year and a half of negotiations in the Qatar capital.

Sohail Shaheen, spokesman for Taliban’s political office, tweeted Pompeo met Mullah Baradar for brief discussions in Doha.

He said implementation of peace pact, progress and release of Taliban prisoners were discussed between the both sides.

On Monday, Pompeo arrived in Kabul on a previously unannounced visit and met President Ashraf Ghani and his political foe Dr. Abdullah Abdullah.

Pompeo tried to resolve differences between the two rivals and convince them to form an inclusive government. But the meetings yielded no fruitful result.

On the other hand, the US State Department regretted the behaviour of the two leaders and cut $1 billion in assistance to Afghanistan .

sa/mud