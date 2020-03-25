Pajhwok Services

Government announces 20-member delegation for talks with Taliban

Government announces 20-member delegation for talks with Taliban

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Mar 25, 2020 - 21:57

 

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Headed by former National Directorate of Security (NDSinfo-icon) Head Masoum Stanikzai, Afghan government on Wednesday announced 20 members delegation for talks with the Talibaninfo-icon, a reliable source said.

Wishing not to be named, the source said the delegation is comprised of 20 members and will be led by Masoum Stanikzai.

Representatives of womeninfo-icon, political parties, ulemainfo-icon, youth and civil societyinfo-icon activists were part of the group.

The delegation is comprised of Dr. Ghairat Baheer, Batour Dostum, Matin Baig, Nader Naderi, Mohammad Nateqi, Zarar Ahmad Muqbel, Habiba Surabi, Rasoul Talibinfo-icon, Enayatullah Balegh, Khalid Noor, Shahla Farid, Zakia Wardak, Kaleemullah Naqibi, Gen. Ayub Ansari, Zainab Mowahid, Abdul Hadi Arghanidwal, Hafeez Mansour, Dr. Amin Ahmadi.

