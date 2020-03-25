Government announces 20-member delegation for talks with Taliban

KABUL (Pajhwok): Headed by former National Directorate of Security (NDS ) Head Masoum Stanikzai, Afghan government on Wednesday announced 20 members delegation for talks with the Taliban , a reliable source said.

Wishing not to be named, the source said the delegation is comprised of 20 members and will be led by Masoum Stanikzai.

Representatives of women , political parties, ulema , youth and civil society activists were part of the group.

The delegation is comprised of Dr. Ghairat Baheer, Batour Dostum, Matin Baig, Nader Naderi, Mohammad Nateqi, Zarar Ahmad Muqbel, Habiba Surabi, Rasoul Talib , Enayatullah Balegh, Khalid Noor, Shahla Farid, Zakia Wardak, Kaleemullah Naqibi, Gen. Ayub Ansari, Zainab Mowahid, Abdul Hadi Arghanidwal, Hafeez Mansour, Dr. Amin Ahmadi.

