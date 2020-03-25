Govt, Taliban to discuss swapping prisoners

KABUL (Pajhwok): The government and the Taliban are expected to hold a video conference in the presence of Qatar, the US and Red Cross representatives on prisoners releases today (Wednesday).

Spokesman for Taliban’s political office in Doha Suhail Shaheen tweeted that the video conference would take place in the afternoon.

He wrote the conference would be held among technical teams from the two sides with the mediation of the US, Qatar and the Red Cross.

US-Taliban peace pact

Last month, the Americans and the Taliban signed peace agreement, providing for foreign troop withdrawal in 14 months from Afghanistan .

Under the deal, prisoners have to be released before intra Afghan negotiations begin.

But President Ashraf Ghani says his government has held out no promise to set free thousands if Taliban prisoners.

Later, Ghani said 1,500 Taliban prisoners would be freed before talks and the rest after a reduction in violence. But the Taliban insist that intra-Afghan dialogue would happen after the release of 5,000 prisoners

