Uzbek, Kyrgyz presidents congratulate Ghani on re-election

KABUL (Pajhwok): The presidents of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan have congratulated President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on his re-election and assured their cooperation with Afghanistan in the future, a statement from Presidential Palace said on Friday.

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov in a telephonic conversation felicitated President Ashraf Ghani on his re-election, a statement from Presidential Palace said.

On the behalf of his government and people, Kyrgyz president assured President Ghani of his country future cooperation with Afghanistan.

Separately, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in a telephonic call congratulated President Ghani on his re-election as the president of Afghanistan.

Uzbek president hoped that trade and transit activities between the two countries would be expanded in the coming five years.

Ghani felicitated new year to his Uzbek counterpart and hoped that the two countries would overcome Covid-19 and maintain cordial relation for regional cooperation in the future.

nh