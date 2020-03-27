Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Uzbek, Kyrgyz presidents congratulate Ghani on re-election

Governance & Politics

Uzbek, Kyrgyz presidents congratulate Ghani on re-election

By
Pajhwok
On
Mar 27, 2020 - 11:26

 

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The presidents of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan have congratulated President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on his re-election and assured their cooperation with Afghanistaninfo-icon in the future, a statement from Presidential Palace said on Friday.

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov in a telephonic conversation felicitated President Ashraf Ghani on his re-election, a statement from Presidential Palace said.

On the behalf of his government and people, Kyrgyz president assured President Ghani of his country future cooperation with Afghanistan.

Separately, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in a telephonic call congratulated President Ghani on his re-election as the president of Afghanistan.

Uzbek president hoped that trade and transit activities between the two countries would be expanded in the coming five years.

Ghani felicitated new year to his Uzbek counterpart and hoped that the two countries would overcome Covid-19 and maintain cordial relation for regional cooperation in the future.

nh

Tags: 

Related Article

‘Taliban delegation soon in Kabul for talks on prisoners’
Govt introduces delegation to advance peace talks with Taliban
UN assures support to Afghanistan in fight against Covid-19
Abdullah ready to mend fences with Ghani
NPC approves 30 procurement items
  • 444 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update