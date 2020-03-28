15 new cases of coronavirus emerge in Afghanistan

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) says 15 more positive cases of coronavirus have been registered in Afghanistan , taking the number of patients to 110 across the country.

Wahidullah Mayar, spokesman for the ministry, told Pajhwok Afghan News late on Friday 11 of the positive cases had been detected in Herat, three in Farah and one in Ghazni.

The deadly virus, which surfaced three months ago in China’s Wuhan city, has spread to nearly 200 countries around the world .

More than 21,000 individuals have lost their lives to COVID-19, with the number of infected people increasing to 500,000 worldwide.

sa/mud