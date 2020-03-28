Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

6 more test positive for coronavirus in Herat

Health

6 more test positive for coronavirus in Herat

By
Storai Karimi
On
Mar 28, 2020 - 20:29

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Public Healthinfo-icon (MoPH) late Saturday said six new coronavirus cases have been registered in western Herat province, taking Afghanistaninfo-icon’s tally to 116.

Abdul Hakim Tamana, Public Health Director, told Pajhwok Afghan News that 67 suspected cases had been sent to Kabulinfo-icon for test from different provinces, in which six were tested positive and the rest 61 were negative.

He said these six new cases took the total number of COVID-19 case in Herat to 84.

Earlier today, the MoPH said 15 more positive cases of coronavirus have been registered in Afghanistan, taking the number of patients to 110 across the country.

WahidullahMayar, spokesman for the ministry, told Pajhwok Afghan News late Friday that 11 of the positive cases were detected in Herat, three in Farah and one in Ghazni.

The deadly virus, which surfaced three months ago in China’s Wuhan city, has spread to nearly 200 countries around the world.

More than 21,000 individuals have lost their lives to COVID-19, with the number of infected people increasing to 500,000 worldwide.

pk/ma

Tags: 

Related Article

Afghans stranded in India being brought home
15 new cases of coronavirus emerge in Afghanistan
Kandahar also locks down to check virus spread
Kunar gears up to stop coronavirus entry
Another woman dies from coronavirus in Herat
  • 528 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update