6 more test positive for coronavirus in Herat

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) late Saturday said six new coronavirus cases have been registered in western Herat province, taking Afghanistan ’s tally to 116.

Abdul Hakim Tamana, Public Health Director, told Pajhwok Afghan News that 67 suspected cases had been sent to Kabul for test from different provinces, in which six were tested positive and the rest 61 were negative.

He said these six new cases took the total number of COVID-19 case in Herat to 84.

Earlier today, the MoPH said 15 more positive cases of coronavirus have been registered in Afghanistan, taking the number of patients to 110 across the country.

WahidullahMayar, spokesman for the ministry, told Pajhwok Afghan News late Friday that 11 of the positive cases were detected in Herat, three in Farah and one in Ghazni.

The deadly virus, which surfaced three months ago in China’s Wuhan city, has spread to nearly 200 countries around the world.

More than 21,000 individuals have lost their lives to COVID-19, with the number of infected people increasing to 500,000 worldwide.

