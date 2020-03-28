Pajhwok Services

Migration

Afridi Foundation delivers food aid to Afghans

S.Muddasir Ali Shah
Mar 28, 2020 - 11:16

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Food items have been distributed to 1,000 Afghan refugees in the Kohat district of Pakistaninfo-icon’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The Shahid Afridi Foundation distributed the assistance at the request of State Minister Sheharyar Afridi on Friday. The aid was delivered at the deputy commissioner’s office.

Speaking on the occasion renowned all-rounder Shahid Afridi said Pakistan had centuries-old relations with their Afghan brothers. He vowed to keep helping the poor.

