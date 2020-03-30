Afghanistan’s coronavirus tally hits 145

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has said at least 25 new positive cases of coronavirus have been detected in Herat, Kabul and Badakhshan provinces, taking Afghanistan ’s tally to 145.

MoPH spokesman Wahidullah Mayar told Pajhwok Afghan News at least 25 positive cases had emerged -- 22 in Herat, two in Kabul and one in Badakhshan.

He said the individuals infected in Badakhshan had come to Herat province, bordering Iran where the pandemic has affected tens of thousands of people.

