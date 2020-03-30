Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Afghanistan’s coronavirus tally hits 145

Health

Afghanistan’s coronavirus tally hits 145

By
On
Mar 30, 2020 - 10:19

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Public Healthinfo-icon (MoPH) has said at least 25 new positive cases of coronavirus have been detected in Herat, Kabul and Badakhshan provinces, taking Afghanistaninfo-icon’s tally to 145.
MoPH spokesman Wahidullah Mayar told Pajhwok Afghan News at least 25 positive cases had emerged -- 22 in Herat, two in Kabul and one in Badakhshan.
He said the individuals infected in Badakhshan had come to Herat province, bordering Iran where the pandemic has affected tens of thousands of people.
sa/mud

Tags: 

Related Article

Alam donates 200,000afs to Covid-19 patients
Extend economic relief to the poor, govt urged
Taliban kicks off coronavirus campaign in Nangarhar
Afghanistan coronavirus tally hits 120
Take the virus seriously, scholars ask Nangaharis
  • 391 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update