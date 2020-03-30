Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Taliban raid leaves 14 security forces dead in Takhar

Security & Crime

Taliban raid leaves 14 security forces dead in Takhar

By
Ajmal kakar
On
Mar 30, 2020 - 16:58

TALOQAN (Pajhwok): Fourteen security forces were killed and another half a dozen were wounded in a Talibaninfo-icon attack in northeastern Takhar province on Monday.

Police spokesman Maj. Khalil Asir told Pajhwok Afghan News the militants coordinately stormed the Khwaja Ghar district police chief’s home late on Sunday night.

He said 14 security forces and one civilian were killed and six other security forces were wounded in the nighttime clash. He said the insurgents also suffered causalities but exact figures were unknown.

Habib, a resident of the area, also confirmed the clash and said the firefight broke out late Sunday night and lasted few hours.

The Taliban have not yet commented in this regard.

pk/ma

Tags: 

Related Article

Police recover explosive-laden vehicle in Herat
Remains of Indian killed in Kabul arrive in Delhi
Zabul: 6 ANA soldiers killed in Taliban attack
50 Afghans in Iran have lost lives to coronavirus: Ambassador
4 injured as magnetic bomb blast rocks Kabul
  • 232 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update