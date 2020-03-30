Taliban raid leaves 14 security forces dead in Takhar

TALOQAN (Pajhwok): Fourteen security forces were killed and another half a dozen were wounded in a Taliban attack in northeastern Takhar province on Monday.

Police spokesman Maj. Khalil Asir told Pajhwok Afghan News the militants coordinately stormed the Khwaja Ghar district police chief’s home late on Sunday night.

He said 14 security forces and one civilian were killed and six other security forces were wounded in the nighttime clash. He said the insurgents also suffered causalities but exact figures were unknown.

Habib, a resident of the area, also confirmed the clash and said the firefight broke out late Sunday night and lasted few hours.

The Taliban have not yet commented in this regard.

pk/ma