5 of a family die in Nangarhar roof collapse

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Mar 31, 2020 - 21:26

 

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Five members of a family were killed when a roof of their house collapsed in the Dourbaba district of eastern Nangharhar province on Tuesday, an official said.

Governor Spokesperson Attaullah Khogyani confirmed the incident that happened in the Tor Lala locality this afternoon.

The roof on the second floor collapsed as a result of continued raining. Womeninfo-icon and children are among the dead and three others injured.

The injured had been shifted to the hospital.

nh

