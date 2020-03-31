5 of a family die in Nangarhar roof collapse

KABUL (Pajhwok): Five members of a family were killed when a roof of their house collapsed in the Dourbaba district of eastern Nangharhar province on Tuesday, an official said.

Governor Spokesperson Attaullah Khogyani confirmed the incident that happened in the Tor Lala locality this afternoon.

The roof on the second floor collapsed as a result of continued raining. Women and children are among the dead and three others injured.

The injured had been shifted to the hospital.

nh