Badakhshan locks down for 3 weeks

Health

By
Mohammad Gul Tanha
On
Mar 31, 2020 - 18:08

FAIZABAD (Pajhwok): The governor on Tuesday announced a three-week lockdown period to prevent the spread of coronavirus in northeastern Badakhshan province.

Governor Mohammad Zikria Soda told a press conference here people should stay homes during the period.

The governor directed all members of the Anti-Virus Committee to close all shops, restaurants and hotels and prevent people from going to markets, parks and public gatherings in the city. According to him, only grocery and medical stores were excepted from the ban.

Provincial Public Healthinfo-icon director Dr. Noor Khawari called on all shopkeepers shut down their shops and sellers to avoid cooked food in market.

