COVID-19 cases have jumped to 174, says MoPH

Health

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Mar 31, 2020 - 11:22

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The number of positive coronavirus cases in Afghanistaninfo-icon has increased to 174, the Ministry of Public Healthinfo-icon (MoPH) said on Tuesday.

MoPH spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said on 60 tests, four were positive -- two from Kandahar and one each from Daikundi and Nimroz provinces. At least 29 new positive cases have been detected in Herat, Kandahar, Daikundi and Nimroz provinces, taking Afghanistan’s tally to 174.

Mayar said 136 suspected cases had been brought to the Herat laboratory. He added 25 of them tested positive. Seventeen men and eight womeninfo-icon have been diagnosed with the virus in Herat. Mayar said two new cases had surfaced in Kandahar, one each in Nimroz and Daikundi provinces.

A day earlier, Public Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz said the capacity of medical facilities in the country would be boosted to 1,000 tests a day by the end of the week. Afghanistan’s coronavirus-testing centers have capacity for 600 tests a day: 400 in Kabul and 100 each in Herat and Nangarhar provinces.

Tags: 

  • 327 reads

