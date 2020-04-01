Covid-19: Afghanistan’s tally of positive cases surge to 196

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): The total number of coronavirus patients surged to 196 in Afghanistan on Tuesday after 22 new positive cases surfaced in some provinces, an official said.

Dr. Waheedullah Mayar, advisor to the Ministry of Public Health , said 140 samples had been transferred to Herat City in the past 24 hours in which 13 cases were positive.

Of the total new coronavirus cases in Herat, 10 were male, two were female and one positive case was registered in Farah.

According to Mayar the number of Covid-19 patients in Herat reached to 142.

He said 45 more samples were brought to central lab for test in which nine were positive and 36 others were negative. Among nine positive cases, six were from Kabul , one each from Ghazni, Baghlan and Paktika provinces.

In addition, Mayar added the third death from coronavirus also reported in Herat provinces.

