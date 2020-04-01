COVID-19 cases have jumped to 196, says MoPH

Pajhwok Services

Storai Karimi
Apr 01, 2020 - 09:31

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Public Healthinfo-icon (MoPH) late on Tuesday said 22 new positive coronavirus cases have been registered in six provinces and taking the number of patients to 196 in  Afghanistaninfo-icon.

MoPH spokesman Wahidullah Mayar told Pajhwok Afghan News within the past 24 hours on 140 tests, 13 were positive---12 from Herat and one from Farah provinces.

MoPH spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said on 60 tests, four were positive -- two from Kandahar and one each from Daikundi and Nimroz provinces. At least 29 new positive cases have been detected in Herat, Kandahar, Daikundi and Nimroz provinces,.

He said the positive cases of COVID-19 reached to 142 in Herat province.

Mayar added that during the past 24 hours 18 new cases of coronavirus have been detected----nine in Kabul, six in Ghazni and each one in Baghlan and Patika provinces.

Meanwhile, the MoPH said 3rd person infected with corona, has been died in Herat province and taking Afghanistan’s tally to 196

Two days back, Public Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz said the capacity of medical facilities in the country would be boosted to 1,000 tests a day by the end of the week. Afghanistan’s coronavirus-testing centers have capacity for 600 tests a day: 400 in Kabul and 100 each in Herat and Nangarhar provinces.

pk

