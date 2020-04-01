MP Rahmani distributes masks, gloves cash assistance in Herat

KABUL (Pajhwok): Wolesi Jirga Member Ajmal Rahmani has donated over 50,000 masks, medical gloves and anti-virus spray to thousands of residents in western Herat province on Wednesday.

The donation also included two million cash assistance to coronavirus patients in the province distributed in the presence of Governor Abdul Qayyoum Rahimi by Rahmani Foundation.

Lawmaker Ajmal Rahmani said the situation emerged after the spread of Coronavirus was concerning and being and Afghan resident and Muslim will never stop helping people.

In addition, he said: “My staff has explained to everyone the importance of preventing the spread of the coronavirus, the care and how to use it to prevent and fight the virus,” he said.

Rahmani who represent the people of Kabul, he said: “If necessary, it will provide some of its facilities to the Ministry of Public Health for the diagnosis and treatment of coronavirus and to provide services to the needy people of Afghanistan .”

Rahmani Foundation assistance comes at a time when the number of coronavirus patients reached 196, including over 140 from Herat province.

