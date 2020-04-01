Pajhwok Services

MP Rahmani distributes masks, gloves cash assistance in Herat

Society

MP Rahmani distributes masks, gloves cash assistance in Herat

By
Pajhwok
On
Apr 01, 2020 - 17:03

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Wolesi Jirgainfo-icon Member Ajmal Rahmani has donated over 50,000 masks, medical gloves and anti-virus spray to thousands of residents in western Herat province on Wednesday.

The donation also included two million cash assistance to coronavirus patients in the province distributed in the presence of Governor Abdul Qayyoum Rahimi by Rahmani Foundation.

Lawmaker Ajmal Rahmani said the situation emerged after the spread of Coronavirus was concerning and being and Afghan resident and Muslim will never stop helping people.

In addition, he said: “My staff has explained to everyone the importance of preventing the spread of the coronavirus, the care and how to use it to prevent and fight the virus,” he said.

Rahmani who represent the people of Kabul, he said: “If necessary, it will provide some of its facilities to the Ministry of Public Healthinfo-icon for the diagnosis and treatment of coronavirus and to provide services to the needy people of Afghanistaninfo-icon.”

Rahmani Foundation assistance comes at a time when the number of coronavirus patients reached 196, including over 140 from Herat province.

nh

 

