19 news positive coronavirus cases take Afghan tally to 258

KABUL (Pajhwok): The number of coronavirus patients jumped to 258 after 19 new positive cases registered on Thursday in Kabul and some provinces, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said.

Health Ministry Advisor Dr. Wahidullah Mayar told Pajhwok Afghan News in the past 24 hours 14 cases registered in Kabul, two in Paktia, one each in Baghlan, Daikundi and Kandahar provinces.

Paktia Governor Spokesperson Abdullah Hasrat said the two coronavirus patients are female and arrived from Iran few days back in the Khawaja Hassan locality of Gardez, the provincial capital.

nh