Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

19 news positive coronavirus cases take total number to 258 in Afghanistan

Health

19 news positive coronavirus cases take total number to 258 in Afghanistan

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Apr 02, 2020 - 21:33

 

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The number of coronavirus patients jumped to 258 after 19 new positive cases registered on Thursday in Kabul and some provinces, the Ministry of Public Healthinfo-icon (MoPH) said.

Health Ministry Advisor Dr. Wahidullah Mayar told Pajhwok Afghan News in the past 24 hours 14 cases registered in Kabul, two in Paktia, one each in Baghlan, Daikundi and Kandahar provinces.

Paktia Governor Spokesperson Abdullah Hasrat said the two coronavirus patients are female and arrived from Iran few days back in the Khawaja Hassan locality of Gardez, the provincial capital.

nh

Tags: 

Related Article

NATO Foreign Ministers agree measures to help Coronavirus response
People’s movement restricted in Pul-i-Alam
5 provinces given 160m afs to combat virus
41 new coronavirus cases emerge in Herat, 2 in Kabul
400 drug addicts rounded up in Kabul
  • 333 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maiwand Bank - Just Banking

Twitter Update