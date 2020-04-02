5 provinces given 160m afs to combat virus

KABUL (Pajhwok): About 160 million afghanis have been granted to five provinces to fight off coronavirus, a statement said on Thursday.

The statement from the Presidential Palace said President Ashraf Ghani held a video conference with the governors of Balkh, Faryab, Samangan, Jawzjan and Sar-i-Pul provinces late Wednesday night and discussed with them prevention of COVID-19 in the provinces.

The statement said 50 million afghanis each for Balkh and Faryab and 20 million afs each for Jawzjan, Samangan and Sar-i-Pul provinces were approved.

The governors provided their reports about measures taken for the prevention of coronavirus to President Ghani.

Ghani urged the governors to provide their reports about needy and poor people in their provinces and share them with Presidential Palace at earliest possible.

