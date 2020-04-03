Pajhwok Services

15 new Covid-19 cases take Afghanistan’s tally to 273

Health

Javed Hamim Kakar
Apr 03, 2020 - 16:57

 

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The number of positive coronavirus patients in Afghanistaninfo-icon surged to 273 after 15 new positive cases registered in western Herat province, an official said on Friday.

Dr. Wahidullah Mayar, advisor to the Ministry of public Healthinfo-icon, said 15 new cases had been registered in Herat province in the past 24 hours.

Earlier, 14 positive cases were registered in Kabul, two in Paktia, one each in Baghlan, Daikundi and Kandahar provinces.

Mayar said the total number of coronavirus patients in the country reached to 273.

