15 new Covid-19 cases take Afghanistan’s tally to 273

KABUL (Pajhwok): The number of positive coronavirus patients in Afghanistan surged to 273 after 15 new positive cases registered in western Herat province, an official said on Friday.

Dr. Wahidullah Mayar, advisor to the Ministry of public Health , said 15 new cases had been registered in Herat province in the past 24 hours.

Earlier, 14 positive cases were registered in Kabul, two in Paktia, one each in Baghlan, Daikundi and Kandahar provinces.

Mayar said the total number of coronavirus patients in the country reached to 273.

