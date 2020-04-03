Naeemi demands probe into mysterious fall of security bases

KABUL (Pajhwok): Kunduz Governor Abdul Jabbar Naeemi has revealed some security bases fell mysteriously to the enemy in the past one year asking the central government to launch serious investigation.

During an exclusive interview with Pajhwok Afghan News Naeemi said the Taliban seven times tried to capture Kunduz province in the past one year but faced with strong resistance from people and security forces.

The reason behind increased casualties of security forces in Kunduz was the mysterious fall of some security bases to the Taliban. 233 security personnel had been killed and 273 others injured and there need for strong investigation into such incidents, he demanded.

He added the Taliban were equipped with heavy and modern weapons which the security forces don’t possess and the Taliban have hit an armed drone aircraft recently and its images are available.

Naeemi said illegal armed groups were a huge headache in the province and he arrested over 60 leaders of illegal armed groups on the bases of documents with the support of people and close coordination of security institutions.

This helped in improvement of security and law and order situation in the provinces.

The governor said that after the two time fall of Kunduz province majority of welfare organizations left the province. He said after multiple efforts 70 welfare organisations had returned and helped generation of job opportunities in health and education sectors.

Naeemi said that work on a Doctors Without Border, Mother and Child and Army hospitals had started and the Spinzar Oil factory would be soon re-launched which would be able to produce 10 tonnes of oil in 10 hours.

nh