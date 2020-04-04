Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

40 print media outlets cease to function in Ghor

Business & Economics

40 print media outlets cease to function in Ghor

By
Pajhwok Report
On
Apr 04, 2020 - 17:34

FEROZKOH (Pajhwok): Dozens of print media outlets have ceased to function owing to financial constrains in western Ghorinfo-icon province, an official said on Saturday.

Around 40 print media outlets stopped functioning in the Ghor province, said Fakhruddin Aryapur, the provincial Information and Cultural Department head.

He said these outlets stopped functioning one year ago and only the state-run Sadda-i-Ghor continued to function.

He said reasons why these outlets stopped functioning included lack of marketing and a halt to funding.

He added social media also contributed to the decline of print media as people could easily get aware of new things through social media and they did not need to wait for a specific magazine.

Some writers and cultural activists expressed their concern over the non-availability of publication houses and said of most print media outlets stopped functioning for lacking printing facilities.

They termed the situation of print media a setback to the freedom of press and asked the government to pay attention to the revival of print media in the province.

FazalHaq, head of the Ferozkoh Literature Association, said only owners of print media outlets could understand the problem.

“Print media outlets stopped mainly because of people’s lack of interest in reading and our people have already lost interest in study,” he said.

nh/ma

Tags: 

Related Article

Chaman-Boldak Gate to reopen for stranded passengers
COVID-19 threat: WB approves $100m grant for Afghanistan
Afghanistan's economic growth to remain sluggish: ADB
Trucks with fruits, vegetables await entry at Nimroz, Kandahar customs
Curbs on transport cause 50pc surge in eggs price
  • 307 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maiwand Bank - Just Banking

Twitter Update