40 print media outlets cease to function in Ghor

FEROZKOH (Pajhwok): Dozens of print media outlets have ceased to function owing to financial constrains in western Ghor province, an official said on Saturday.

Around 40 print media outlets stopped functioning in the Ghor province, said Fakhruddin Aryapur, the provincial Information and Cultural Department head.

He said these outlets stopped functioning one year ago and only the state-run Sadda-i-Ghor continued to function.

He said reasons why these outlets stopped functioning included lack of marketing and a halt to funding.

He added social media also contributed to the decline of print media as people could easily get aware of new things through social media and they did not need to wait for a specific magazine.

Some writers and cultural activists expressed their concern over the non-availability of publication houses and said of most print media outlets stopped functioning for lacking printing facilities.

They termed the situation of print media a setback to the freedom of press and asked the government to pay attention to the revival of print media in the province.

FazalHaq, head of the Ferozkoh Literature Association, said only owners of print media outlets could understand the problem.

“Print media outlets stopped mainly because of people’s lack of interest in reading and our people have already lost interest in study,” he said.

nh/ma