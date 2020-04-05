Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

US Forces spurn Taliban’s claim of agreement violation

Governance & Politics

US Forces spurn Taliban’s claim of agreement violation

By
Nizamuddin Hameedi
On
Apr 05, 2020 - 17:05

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): US Forces in Afghanistaninfo-icon on Sunday rejected Talibaninfo-icon’s claim of violating the US, Taliban peace agreement signed on February 29th this year.

“USFOR-A has upheld, and continues to uphold, the military terms of the U.S.-TB agreement; any assertion otherwise is baseless. USFOR-A has been clear- we will defend our ANDSF partners if attacked, in compliance with the agreement,” US Forces tweeted.

“The TB must reduce violence. A reduction in violence is the will of the Afghan people & necessary to allow the political process to work toward a settlement suitable for all Afghans. We once again call on all parties to focus their efforts on the global pandemic of COVID-19.”

"Aggression like in Zabul and Badakhshan will not go unpunished as we, together with our allies, respond forcefully. The onus is on the Taliban side: The group can choose practical steps toward peace with the nation, or it can choose violence."

nh

Tags: 

Related Article

Washington, Kabul violate peace pact: Taliban
Jaishankar greets Atmar on appointment as FM
Abdullah may unveil parallel cabinet, says Manawi
Halt high-level appointments, president urged
US to Afghan leaders: Agree on inclusive govt
  • 458 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maiwand Bank - Just Banking

Twitter Update