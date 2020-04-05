US Forces spurn Taliban’s claim of agreement violation

KABUL (Pajhwok): US Forces in Afghanistan on Sunday rejected Taliban ’s claim of violating the US, Taliban peace agreement signed on February 29th this year.

“USFOR-A has upheld, and continues to uphold, the military terms of the U.S.-TB agreement; any assertion otherwise is baseless. USFOR-A has been clear- we will defend our ANDSF partners if attacked, in compliance with the agreement,” US Forces tweeted.

“The TB must reduce violence. A reduction in violence is the will of the Afghan people & necessary to allow the political process to work toward a settlement suitable for all Afghans. We once again call on all parties to focus their efforts on the global pandemic of COVID-19.”

"Aggression like in Zabul and Badakhshan will not go unpunished as we, together with our allies, respond forcefully. The onus is on the Taliban side: The group can choose practical steps toward peace with the nation, or it can choose violence."

