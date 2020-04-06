Pajhwok Services

Kandahar man commits suicide after injuring wife

Security & Crime

Kandahar man commits suicide after injuring wife

By
Bashir Ahmad Naadem
On
Apr 06, 2020 - 17:13

KANDAHAR CITY (Pajhwok): A man committed suicide after injuring his police wife in southern Kandahar province on Monday, an official said.

Police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barakzai told Pajhwok Afghan News the man opened fire at his wife inside his own mobile shop and later killed himself on Monday afternoon in 4th police district of Kandahar City, the provincial capital.

The motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained but security forces were investing the incident.

A reliable source told Pajhwok that the incident resulted from a dispute between the couple over their shop. He said the woman also died.

