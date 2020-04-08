Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

100 Taliban prisoners released under Ghani’s decree

Security & Crime

100 Taliban prisoners released under Ghani’s decree

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Apr 08, 2020 - 20:14

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The Afghanistaninfo-icon government released 100 Talibaninfo-icon prisoners Wednesday as part of efforts to advance the peace process and check Covid-19 spread.

The Taliban inmates were released in compliance with President Ashraf Ghani’s March 11 decree, a statement from the Presidential Palace said, adding the prisoners set free based on their healthinfo-icon condition, age and length of remaining sentence.

It said the 100 prisoners were on Taliban’s broader list that their technical team shared and discussed in meetings with the technical team of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in Kabul.

The National Directorate of Security and the Attorney General’s Office thoroughly vetted the prisoners, who have taken an oath never to return to the battlefield. The Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan has received the same assurance from the group’s leadership in Doha.

The releases took place according to routine procedure after the prisoners were enrolled biometrically.

The Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan remains open to continuing joint technical work with the Taliban in order to advance the peace process.

The development comes a day after talks aimed at coordinating the prisoner swap with the Taliban collapsed following several meetings in Kabul.

pk/ma

Tags: 

Related Article

​Taliban abduct, slay 8 civilians in Balkh
Police officer among 3 killed in Pul-i-Alam attack
15 Taliban, 2 militiamen killed in Samangan clash
Kandahar man commits suicide after injuring wife
Kidnapped tribal elder found dead in Wardak
  • 649 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maiwand Bank - Just Banking

Twitter Update