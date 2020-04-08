100 Taliban prisoners released under Ghani’s decree

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan government released 100 Taliban prisoners Wednesday as part of efforts to advance the peace process and check Covid-19 spread.

The Taliban inmates were released in compliance with President Ashraf Ghani’s March 11 decree, a statement from the Presidential Palace said, adding the prisoners set free based on their health condition, age and length of remaining sentence.

It said the 100 prisoners were on Taliban’s broader list that their technical team shared and discussed in meetings with the technical team of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in Kabul.

The National Directorate of Security and the Attorney General’s Office thoroughly vetted the prisoners, who have taken an oath never to return to the battlefield. The Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan has received the same assurance from the group’s leadership in Doha.

The releases took place according to routine procedure after the prisoners were enrolled biometrically.

The Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan remains open to continuing joint technical work with the Taliban in order to advance the peace process.

The development comes a day after talks aimed at coordinating the prisoner swap with the Taliban collapsed following several meetings in Kabul.

