Covid-19 samples from Farah ignored in Herat

Health

Covid-19 samples from Farah ignored in Herat

By
Benyamin Bariz
On
Apr 08, 2020 - 12:05

FARAH CITY (Pajhwok): The Public Healthinfo-icon Department complains no attention is paid to testing the suspected coronavirus patients in western Herat province.

Only 25 of 75 COVID-19 suspects from Farah had been tested in Herat, officials said. Afghanistaninfo-icon’s coronavirus tally has risen to 423 with the emergence of six new cases in Farah.

Nearly a dozen (11) individuals have so far lost their lives to COVID-19 while 18 Afghans have recovered from the pandemic.

In a letter, the Farah Public Health Department complained suspects from the province were paid little attention in Herat. “Many samples are tested daily but those from Farah remain untested.”

The department urged the issue be addressed at the earliest possible.

Dr. Mohammad Arif Zulal, in charge of the coronavirus-testing centre in Farah, confirmed to Pajhwok Afghan News the Herat Public Health Department ignored tests from Farah.

He urged the government to set up a coronavirus testing lab in Farah.

Omaid Habibi, a resident of Farah City, alleged no attention was paid to testing samples from Farah. He called on the government to set up a testing centre in Farah.

sa/mud

 

