Cargo trucks to cross Durand Line thrice a week

Business & Economics

Cargo trucks to cross Durand Line thrice a week

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Apr 09, 2020 - 09:26

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Pakistaninfo-icon has allowed Afghan cargo trucks to cross over into Afghanistaninfo-icon through Torkham and Chaman border crossing points thrice a week, the Foreign Office says.

In response to a special request from the Afghan government and based on humanitarian considerations, Pakistan decided to facilitate the movement of cargo trucks and containers.

A statement from the Foreign Office said the cargo trucks would cross over into Afghanistan through Torkham and Chaman thrice a week (on Monday, Wednesday and Friday) from April 10 onwards.

The step has been taken following consultations and coordination between the neighbours as per agreed-upon protocols.

In view of fraternal and cooperative bilateral relations, Pakistan said it stood in abiding solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, particularly at this time of the global pandemic.

On March 2, Pakistan closed the Chaman-Spin Boldak Friendship Gate and the Torkham crossing over fears of the coronavirus outbreak.

Afghanistan’s coronavirus tally has risen to 444 with the emergence of 21 new cases in various parts of the country, particularly in Kabul.

