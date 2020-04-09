First death from coronavirus in Ghazni

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): The first death from coronavirus disease has been reported in southern Ghazni province.

The provincial government spokesman, Sameer Ahmadzai, said the patient died at the hospital in Ghazni City, the provincial capital.

He said it was the first death from coronavirus in Ghaniz, where six people had contracted the virus.

He said the deceased was a Kuchi tribesman and was residing in Ghazni City.

Afghanistan ’s oronavirus tally has risen to 484 with the emergence of 40 new cases in various parts of the country, particularly in Nimroz province.

Dr. Wahidullah Mayar, spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), told Pajhwok Afghan News the new cases were registered over the past 24 hours in Kabul , Nimroz, Kandahar, Bamyan, Balkh and Logar provinces.

He said 10 positive cases were reported in Kabul, 14 in Nimroz, seven in Kandahar, four in Bamyan, two in Balkh and one in Logar. Mayar added 15 individuals had so far lost their lives to COVID-19 and 32 Afghans had recovered from the pandemic.

The global death toll from the coronavirus has soared to 85,000, with the number of infections standing at more than 1.5 million.

According to media reports, 1510,000 people have been infected and around 85,000 others killed by the pandemic as of Thursday morning.

ma