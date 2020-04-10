‘Nearly 80,000 Afghans returned from Pakistan in 4-day’

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Nearly 80,000 Afghans have returned home from Pakistan after the neighbouring country opened Torkham and Spinboldak crossings for four days, officials said on Friday.

Islamabad last month closed Torkham and Spinboldak crossings amid coronavirus crises due to which thousands of Afghans stranded in Pakistan.

Border Forces Commissar Col. Mohammad Sharif Gharzai told Pajhwok Afghan News 38,751 people crossed Spinboldak crossing into Afghanistan in the past four days.

He said on the first day when the crossing was opened 9,198 people, second day 10,109, on third day 17,189 and today on the fourth day 2,255 people entered the country.

In addition, over 9,000 trucks of Afghan business waiting in Chaman on the Pakistani side to cross into Afghanistan.

Elsewhere, around 40,000 Afghans entered Afghanistan from Torkham crossing into Nangarhar province, Attaullah Khogyani, the governor spokesperson said.

He said around 33,000 people were screened and searched but the remaining 7000 escaped screening due to disorder.

