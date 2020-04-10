Motorcycle riding banned in Kabul’s 5th police district

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Interior (MoI) have banned motorcycle riding in the fifth police district of capital Kabul to stop terrorist attacks, targeted killing and other crimes.

Khoshal Khan, Afshar, Qambar Square, Kota Sangi and Kampani localities are situated in the fifth police district.

In a statement, the MoI said that according to their assessment most of the targeted attacks, terrorist incidents and other crimes take place in the first police district of the capital through pillion ride.

MoI informed the residents of fifth police district to stop motorcycle riding in the area until the next announcement.

The statement said that police are responsible for the security of common people, adding every one violating the orders would be punished and their bike would be taken.

Habiburrhaman, the resident of Khoshal Khan, said that tens of government employees, low rank officials, religious scholars and tribal elders had been killed in attacks in the area.

He asked the government to establish more check points, increase intelligence presence and take more steps for the security of fifth police district.

nh