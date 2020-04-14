Balkh man who escaped hospital recovers from coronavirus

KABUL (Pajhwok): A coronavirus patient, who escaped from hospital in northern Balkh province and was brought back, recovered from the deadly virus last week and rejoined his family.

Yar Mohammad, 22, who worked in farm lands in Asfahan, Iran, was forced to return to his home in Afghanistan last month over coronavirus.

The resident of Pae Mashhad village in Dawlatabad district, Mohammad said he did not know how he contracted coronavirus, but was sure he brought the virus from Iran.

According to the Public Health Ministry, the first man who tested positive for coronavirus had traveling history to Iran.

Relatives of Yar Mohammad said that he was not feeling well after returning from Iran and had severe fever with cough and flue.

Officials of the Zonal Hospital in Mazar-i-Sharif said that after Yar Mohammad was suspected for coronavirus, his blood sample was dispatched to Kabul for result but Mohammad did not wait in the hospital until his blood result returned.

Dr. Fahim Sharif said that Mohammad fled from the hospital on the second day his sample was taken.

Yar Mohammad acknowledged he escaped from the hospital. He said few days after his test was positive, he was brought back to the hospital with support of BDN personnel and local elders.

Dr. Sharif said at least five doctors treated Yar Mohammad and his condition was normal during the coronavirus illness.

According to Yar Mohammad relatives and people close to him were not quarantined after he was tested positive for coronavirus and according to him fortunately after 25 days, none of them suffered from coronavirus symptoms.

People may be sick with the virus for 1 to 14 days before developing symptoms. The most common symptoms of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are fever, tiredness, and dry cough. Most people (about 80%) recover from the disease without needing special treatment.

More rarely, the disease can be serious and even fatal. Older people, and people with other medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease), may be more vulnerable to becoming severely ill.

In Afghanistan, another 49 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus over the past 24 hours on Tuesday, taking the nation’s tally to 714, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said on Sunday.

Dr. WahidullahMayar, spokesman for the ministry, told Pajhwok Afghan News the new cases had surfaced in Kabul, Kandahar, Balkh, Herat, Ghazni and Nangarhar provinces.

The official said of the 49 new cases, 18 were detected in Kabul, 15 in Kandahar, six in Balkh, four in Herat, as many in Ghazni and two in Nangarhar.

Nh/ma