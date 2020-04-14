Claims of deaths from coronavirus surface in Kabul’s Sarobi district

KABUL (Pajhwok): Two people have died of coronavirus in the Sarobi district of Kabul province while a 20-bed hospital will be made functional from tomorrow (Wednesday) in the district, an official said on Tuesday.

Wahidullah Mayar, advisor to the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), in his message to the media said that a delegation that included Public Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz visited Sarobi district on Wednesday to investigate the deaths.

“The delegation talked with the people and medical personnel of the district and soon after their assessment the minister order the establishment of a 20-bed hospital in the district,” he said.

District Chief Jawhar Babar said that some youth in the district shared with him a 35-member list who died of coronavirus.

He, however, said that according to his information from Nangarhar officials’ three persons from Sarobi district contracted coronavirus, one was recovered and two died.

Sangin Tawkalzai, a lawmaker from Sarobi district, said that 33 people in the district contracted coronavirus in which eight died today.

Dr. Taimour Shah, medicine in charge in Sarobai Hosptial, said patients suffering from severe fever, caught and pain visiting the hospital in these days.

“Deaths have increased in these days but he did not know what was the cause behind their deaths,” he said.

Some residents and social media activists have claimed that at least 35 people have died of coronavirus in Sarobi district in the past 72 hours.

Ezatullah, another resident of Sarobi district claimed seven people have died of coronavirus on Wednesday.

According to the MoPH, 714 people contracted coronavirus in which 23 people have died.

