COVID-19 cases stay on upward trajectory: MoPH

Health

COVID-19 cases stay on upward trajectory: MoPH

Pajhwok Report
Apr 14, 2020 - 12:04

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Another 49 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus across Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, taking the nation’s tally to 714, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said on Sunday.

Dr. Wahidullah Mayar, spokesman for the ministry, told Pajhwok Afghan News the new cases had surfaced in Kabul, Kandahar, Balkh, Herat, Ghazni and Nangarhar provinces.

The official said of the 49 new cases, 18 were detected in Kabul, 15 in Kandahar, six in Balkh, four in Herat, as many in Ghazni and two in Nangarhar.

Mayar added 23 individuals had so far lost their lives to COVID-19 while 34 Afghans have recovered from the pandemic.

No positive cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Nuristan and Panjsher provinces so far, according to the ministry.

