Kabul Covid-19 body member contracts coronavirus

KABUL (Pajhwok): Kabul’s Economy and Social Affairs deputy director Hanifa Girawal has been infected with coronavirus and she has been isolated and quarantined at home.

Also member of the Covid-19 prevention committee, Girawal told Pajhwok Afghan News during an inclusive interview that she has been working for preventing COVID-19 and providing immediate assistance to those infected.

She contracted COVID-19 something she joked about with her colleagues at office before her body started aching.

“Last Wednesday I had serious fever, a sore throat and headache. The same day I tested myself, but on Thursday and Friday, I suffered more pain and then the result arrived on Sunday and I was tested positive.”

Then she took her mother for test and fortunately her mom’s test was negative and later all her family were isolated and quarantined.

Hanifa Girawal said she practiced all guidelines offered by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and all doctors as she used disposables and each of her family’s member lived in separate rooms. “We wash hands after touching anything and with sanitizer several times on a daily basis.”

She said, “In quarantine, I eat more and have no fever or headache. I use more vitamin D and C, hydroxylamine and liquid and more hot water and salt with water and take bath for half an hour on a daily basis with hot water”

She said if anyone was infected with Covid-19, he/she should keep their morale high and should not be afraid of the virus.

Meanwhile, Dr. Wahidullah Mayar, Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News in a telephonic conversation that they did not consider one’s identity but just recorded Covid-19 cases across the county.

Earlier in the day, MoPH said 49 new COVID-19 cases had been registered in Afghanistan, taking the nation’s tally to 714.

