2000 Pakistani truckers stranded in Afghanistan

KABUL (Pajhwok): Up to 2,000 Pakistani truckers stranded in Afghanistan have urged the government in Islamabad to take measures for their safe return, says a media report.

The stranded drivers staged a protest near the Torkham gate in eastern Nangarhar province, complaining they had run out of essential resources and. They asked the government to ensure their repatriation.

Speaking to The Express Tribune over the telephone, driver Zahid Shinwari said they have been stuck on the Afghan side of the border for over a month.

Shinwari added the government had opened the border for Afghan nationals to return home. Trucks carrying goods were also allowed to cross, but no measures have been taken for their return to the country.

The drivers said they had parked their trucks in Afghanistan and had to pay fees, which were exacting a toll on their thin wallets.

Even though the Afghan government has so far reported only 740 cases of Covid-19, the situation in Afghanistan was far more serious than in Pakistan .

They appealed to the federal government to direct the Pakistani consulates in Nangarhar and Kandahar to provide them with food and shelter as they have been forced to take up accommodation in mosques.

Khyber District Deputy Commissioner Mahmood Aslam said they had made preparations for the repatriation of Pakistani nationals from Afghanistan.

pk/mud