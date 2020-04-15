Pajhwok Services

314 stranded Afghans in Dubai shifted to Kabul

Society

314 stranded Afghans in Dubai shifted to Kabul

By
Pajhwok Report
On
Apr 15, 2020 - 20:40

 

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Three hundred and fourteen stranded Afghan nationals have been brought back to Kabul with the support of Afghan Consulate General.

Masoud Azizi, top Afghan diplomat in Dubai, said special group was formed by the consulate general in Dubai to help stranded Afghans.

He said after lock down in Dubai the business of Afghans shut down, therefore most of Afghans had purchased tickets for returning to Kabul.

He said led by an Afghan Consulate General, a special group was created to help stranded Afghans.

Among 314 Afghan nationals, those Afghans were also included whose return was sponsored by an Afghan businessman.

It is worth mentioning that Aryan Afghan Airline a total of 1,800 Afghans so far and 136 daily by an average.

Separately, the Fly Dubai Airline also evacuated 1,850 Afghans and 155 on daily bases.

