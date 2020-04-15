Central lab head rejects physician’s volunteer service

KABUL (Pajhwok): A physician, Dr. Saif Rahman Pashtun claims he offered volunteer services to the central laboratory in Kabul as molecular biologist but the Public Health Ministry rejected his offer and the laboratory chief threatened him.

But the Public Health Ministry rejected his allegation and said Dr. Rahman’s resume had been received and shared with World Health Organisation (WHO) officials.

In an exclusive interview, Dr. Saif Rahman said he offered volunteer services to the MoPH but the central laboratory head rejected his offer and said they did not need his services.

“I have 15 year experience in virus detection. My research on Hepatitis C was approved in the UK in 2011 and published in the Virology Journal and I have master’s degree in Micro Biology from Pakistan ’s Qauid Azam University.”

Dr. Saif Rahman said he posted on his Facebook page to offer his services free of cost, adding that MoPH Services Department Head Asoq Khan Saadati met him and told him that they needed his services and promised to hand over one unit of patients.

On the same day, he said Central Laboratory Head Naseer Stanikzai was informed about the development and he stopped him from services and said the health department did not need his services.

“He threatened me with harsh words which are against the national interest and I cannot share them with you,” he said.

According to Saadati, Dr. Saif Rahman is a talented professional and his resume had been sent to WHO to provide him with some salary. He added they had no problem with Rahman and he could refer to the health department.

