Global Covid-19 infections cross another grim milestone

KABUL (Pajhwok): The number of coronavirus-related deaths around the world has reached 126,000, with more than two million people infected by the pandemic, news reports say.

After emerging in the Wuhan city of China last December, the COVID-19 disease has spread to at least 200 countries, affecting a large number of individuals.

In the initial weeks, mostly Chinese people were infected and killed by the pandemic, which has now been controlled by Beijing. But the virus is currently spreading rapidly in Europe and America.

Statistics on the disease showed on Wednesday more than two million people had been infected worldwide and 126,000 others have died from the disease -- most of them in European countries and the US.

Data from Johns Hopkins University in the United States indicate around 467,000 people have recovered from the pandemic and returned to normal life globally.

Media reports say more than 600,000 individuals have contracted the virus in the US, where more than 26,000 have been killed as of Wednesday morning.

In Pakistan, more than 5,900 people have been infected and 100 killed. About 75,000 individuals have been infected and 4,700 killed by the virus in Iran. At least 11, 000 have been infected in India, where the pandemic has claimed 370 lives.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said 70 new COVID-19 cases had been registered in Afghanistan, taking the nation’s tally to 784.

pk/mud