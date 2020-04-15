Lockdown sees crime rate tumble in Kabul: MoI

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Interior said on Wednesday that the crime rate in Kabul had decreased due to Covid-19 and the resultant lockdown.

Almost three weeks back, the cabinet approved imposing certain restrictions on public movement in Kabul in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Tariq Aryan, spokesman for MoI, told Pajhwok Afghan News crime incidents had fallen in the capital with the outbreak of the virus and lockdown of the city.

They did not have the exact percentage of the fall in the crime rate, which needed further assessment and evaluation, the official said.

He added police had arrested 70 individuals in connection with different crimes in the past month in the capital.

Efforts were underway to further control in crimes in Kabul, Aryan said, adding MoI had decided to ban motorcycle riding in Kabul from today (Wednesday) to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

