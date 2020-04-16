India to use SAARC fund to send tablets to Afghanistan
India to use SAARC fund to send tablets to Afghanistan
KABUL (Pajhwok): India will use the SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund to send hydroxychlorquine tablets to Afghanistan, a media report said on Thursday.
India would be transferring half a million tablets to Afghanistan, using the fund, which was created with an initial corpus of $10 million from New Delhi, Oneindia.com reported.
The tablets would reach Afghanistan soon and the option of using third party-planes was being explored, official sources told the news portal.
The anti-malarial drug has shown positive results in some coronavirus cases, according to the report. India has allowed pharmaceuticals to export the drug to friendly nations.
PAN Monitor/mud
Related Article
- 212 reads
Add new comment