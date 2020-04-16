Pajhwok Services

India to use SAARC fund to send tablets to Afghanistan

Security & Crime

India to use SAARC fund to send tablets to Afghanistan

By
Pajhwok Report
On
Apr 16, 2020 - 13:20

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): India will use the SAARCinfo-icon COVID-19 Emergency Fund to send hydroxychlorquine tablets to Afghanistaninfo-icon, a media report said on Thursday.

India would be transferring half a million tablets to Afghanistan, using the fund, which was created with an initial corpus of $10 million from New Delhi, Oneindia.com reported.

The tablets would reach Afghanistan soon and the option of using third party-planes was being explored, official sources told the news portal.

The anti-malarial drug has shown positive results in some coronavirus cases, according to the report. India has allowed pharmaceuticals to export the drug to friendly nations.

PANinfo-icon Monitor/mud

Tags: 

