India to use SAARC fund to send tablets to Afghanistan

KABUL (Pajhwok): India will use the SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund to send hydroxychlorquine tablets to Afghanistan , a media report said on Thursday.

India would be transferring half a million tablets to Afghanistan, using the fund, which was created with an initial corpus of $10 million from New Delhi, Oneindia.com reported.

The tablets would reach Afghanistan soon and the option of using third party-planes was being explored, official sources told the news portal.

The anti-malarial drug has shown positive results in some coronavirus cases, according to the report. India has allowed pharmaceuticals to export the drug to friendly nations.

PAN Monitor/mud