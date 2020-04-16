Medical graduates seek official job after practical training

KABUL (Pajhwok): A number of medical graduates on Thursday said the Ministry of Public Health should give them jobs after completing three years of practical training in various hospitals in Kabul.

Syed Agha, a medical graduate, told Pajhwok Afghan News they received practical training in Aliabad, Children's Hospital, Indragani, Antani and other hospitals in Kabul, each gaining enough experience.

"After three years in pediatric ward at Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kabul, this period ends next month. Now I want to work with the Ministry of Health on corona virus,” he added.

Syed Agha said in three years he relieved no stipend but now if he was not given the same job, he would start washing trucks.

Another student, Amir Mohammad Mashwani said he worked honorably for three years at Ataturk Hospital in Kabul and the Ministry of Public Health had promised him the same job after the end of his term. He said they had shared the issue with Ministry of Public Health officials.

Abdul Rahim Majid, Ataturk hospital head, said some medical students had completed honorary work at the hospital for three years.

"We provided them no financial assistance during this period. Now their term is coming to an end and I urge the Ministry of Public Health to appoint them to official posts," he said.

When contacted, Ministry of Public Health spokesman WahidullahMayar did not respond. However, his deputy Tawhid Shokomand said he was not aware of the issue, but would address it complaints were received.

bk/ma