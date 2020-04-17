Youth make majority of Afghan coronavirus patients

KABUL (Pajhwok): More than half of coronavirus patients in Afghanistan are young aged between 20 and 40 years, the Ministry of Public Health said on Friday.

Positive coronavirus cases hit 906 mark in the country during the past 24 hours with the emergence of 66 new infections, the ministry said.

MoPH spokesman Wahidullah Mayar told Pajhwok Afghan News so far 99 people had recovered and 30 others, including three doctors, died from the disease in the country.

He said the patients included seven children aged below 10 years another 59 patients were aged between 10 and 20 years.

He said there were 256 coronavirus patients aged between 20 and 29 years and another 231 patients aged between 30 and 40 years.

“There are 130 patients whose age is between 40 and 50 years, 79 patients between 50 and 60 years and 52 patients aged between 60 and 70 years and 13 patients between 70 and 80 years and seven more who are aged above 80.”

The Public Health Ministry says women constitute 26 percent of the total patients or thee in every 10 patients.

