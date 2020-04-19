Dawn of peace to bring prosperity: Bamyan singer

BAMYAN CITY (Pajhwok): An upcoming folk songster from central Bamyan province, singing peace poems, is optimistic of an end to the ongoing war in the country. She plans composing a special song dedicated to peace.

Nasima Omaid, who is also a theatre artiste, says she has been doing her bit to bring pleasure to her conflict-stricken compatriots through performing arts. The Afghans, she notes, have suffered a lot due to war.

In an exclusive interview with Pajhwok Afghan News, the vocalist has been counting down moments to the conflict coming to an end.

She hopes that war will end soon and an environment of peace and stability, where everyone could live peacefully, will be created.

A student at the Bamika Higher Education Institute, she lives in Azdar valley with her parents, a sister and two brothers.

After humming a few pro-peace stanzas and exhibiting her tambourine-playing skills, Omaid says: “My family and friends are all for peace; they are tired of conflict.”

The establishment of peace and stability in the country is the dream of all Afghans, insists the singer, whose family had to migrate to Pakistan 30 years back due to war.

She was born in the neighbouring country before her family repatriated to Afghanistan in 2012.

About the problems associated with migration , she says millions of Afghans are still living a difficult life of dependency in foreign countries.

The songbird laments the hostilities claims precious lives daily. In addition, the soloist notes, the war has left millions of Afghans in abject penury.

To be lifted out of poverty, the Afghans must navigate their path to peace and reconciliation, she believes.

Therefore, all Afghans -- particularly politicians -- should strive honestly for peace. The US-Taliban pact is a ray of hope for Nasima.

“We, the people of Bamyan, are happy and hope the dawn of peace will light up our benighted land. The agreement shows both sides want peace and stability.”

This comes amid efforts for the commencement of intra-Afghan talks on exploring ways of establishing durable peace in the country.

Sanguine about the ongoing endeavours for stability and reconciliation, she remarks: “More stability in the country means more prosperity.”

Afghan women can efficiently work in areas of culture, social domain and political affairs for the development of their country, she opines.

Nasima promises promoting the peace cause said through the art of singing. “If there is peace, we can advance our culture and keep alive the Hazara music.

“When the Bamyan road -- known as a deadly road -- becomes peaceful, everyone will be able to travel it. We will be able to transfer our musical instruments without fear. But this is not the case at the moment.”

Asked about a post-peace Afghanistan and changes women could see, she replies: “At the moment, I cannot say anything; it is difficult to predict what polices will the Taliban adopt in the post-peace situation?”

Staying silent for a while, she quips: “There is need for an inclusive government before talks with the Taliban on possible intra-Afghan agreement.

“An inclusive government should not be opposed to women working in different areas.”

One of her aspirations is the Afghan girls rising in all professions, like their foreign peers, and bringing pride to their families and homeland.

“I loved singing and performing arts since my childhood and took part in dramas, teacher-day activities and other special occasions during my school years.

“But in Afghanistan, a traditional and conservative society , people are opposed to women activities,” she explains.

She admits being labeled as a bad person after she adopted singing and music as a profession.

She was very much bothered by public taunts in the early days of her profession. But she is no longer concerned about what the people reaction is.

She has recorded several solo songs besides performing a new year duet with another woman named Zarhaul Elham.

Bamyan is relatively peaceful, but peace in only one province cannot resolve problems of the entire nation, the creative young woman argues.

The trail of death and destruction in other parts of the country has badly affected the development of Bamyan province, deplores.

