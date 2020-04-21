Ghani promises food to poor, work to jobless

KABUL (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday said needy families would be assisted and jobs created through execution of some projects soon.

In a video message, President Ghani said food would be distributed among needy and poor people through bakeries, mosques, local development councils and other institutions in near future.

He said some big projects would start soon and a number of people would find jobs. However, he did not go into details.

After the spread of coronavirus, a large number of people are rendered jobless across the country.

President Ghani also thanked traders who assisted poor families in such hard times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also praised efforts of healthcare works for fighting on frontline against the pandemic.

He said, “We have been trying to protect the country from tragedy, thus we need help of each of you.”

President Ashraf Ghani called on the nation to seriously follow the guidelines offered by the Ministry of Public Health and by the International Community in this regard.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said another 66 individuals had tested positive for coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, taking the nation’s tally to 1,092,

Dr. WahidullahMayar, spokesman for the ministry, told Pajhwok Afghan News the new cases had surfaced in Kabul, Laghman, Nangahar, Baghlan and Paktia provinces.

Of the 66 new cases, the official said, 52 were detected in Kabul, five in Laghman, four each in Nangarhar and Baghlan and one in Paktia.

