Taliban reject ceasefire, stress over peace agreement enforcement

Security & Crime

Taliban reject ceasefire, stress over peace agreement enforcement

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Apr 24, 2020 - 11:09

 

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The Talibaninfo-icon once again have rejected Afghan government and the UN demand for ceasefire and stated that ceasefire without the complete implementation of peace agreement would be illogical.

The Taliban refusal to ceasefire comes after President Ashraf Ghani during his message on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadaninfo-icon asked the Taliban to observe ceasefire for the respect of the holy month and to support ongoing fight against coronavirus.

The UN secretary general in his message demanded ceasefire worldwide to help fight coronavirus.

Secretary general’s special representative in Afghanistaninfo-icon in her Ramadan message reaffirmed demand for ceasefire.

But Taliban’s Qatar Office Spokesperson Suhail Shaheen in his twitter account wrote: “In a time that the lives of thousands of prisoners are being put into danger due to the coronavirus and hurdle are created in the way of the peace process and complete implementation of the Agreement, despite that, asking for ceasefire is not rational and convincing.”

He added: “The Islamic Emirate accepted a comprehensive framework(of peace) by signing the Agreement with US which was also confirmed by the Security Council and the International Community . If it is implemented (fully), it will take us to a lasting peace and ceasefire.”

