Over 500 civilians killed in 1st quarter of 2020

KABUL (Pajhwok): More than 500 civilians, including over 150 children, were killed in the fighting in Afghanistan during the first quarter of 2020, the United Nations said on Monday.

In a report, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) underlined the urgent need for all parties to the conflict to do more to protect civilians from harm, especially in view of the looming threat posed to all Afghans by COVID-19.

UNAMA documented a total of 1,293 civilian casualties (533 killed and 760 injured) in Afghanistan during the first three months of the year, underscoring the heavy toll the conflict continues to inflict on the civilian population.

The report tracks a disturbing increase in violence during March at a time when it was hoped the government and the Taliban would commence peace negotiations, as well as seek ways to defuse the conflict and prioritise efforts to protect all Afghans from the impact of COVID-19.

Deborah Lyons, the UN chief’s special representative and head of UNAMA, said: “I call on all parties to seize the opportunity offered by the secretary-general’s call for a global ceasefire to focus collective efforts on fighting a common enemy, the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The UN diplomat added: “To safeguard the lives of countless civilians in Afghanistan and to give the nation hope of a better future, it is imperative that violence is stopped with the establishment of a ceasefire and for peace negotiations to commence.”

The report blamed anti-government elements for the majority of civilian casualties -- 55 per cent -- during the first quarter. They caused 710 civilian casualties (282 killed and 428 injured).

UNAMA attributed 39 per cent of civilian casualties to the Taliban, 13 per cent to Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant–Khorasan Province (ISIL-KP) and the remainder to undetermined elements.

The number of civilian deaths attributed to rebels, particularly the Taliban -- rose by 22 per cent in the first quarter as compared to the same period in 2019, mainly due to an increase in targeted killings and summary executions.

Pro-government forces (PGFs) were held responsible for 32 per cent of all civilian casualties. They caused 412 civilian casualties (198 killed and 214 injured). They were responsible for more child casualties than militants.

Afghanistan’s security forces were blamed for 21 per cent of overall civilian casualties and international forces for eight per cent and pro-government armed groups for the remainder.

Although a reduction was seen in civilian casualties caused by the Afghan forces, the UN mission voiced its concerned at an uptick in the collateral damage in March as a result of their operations -- mainly from ground engagements, particularly the use of indirect fire and airstrikes.

The last civilian casualty incident of the quarter attributed to international military forces occurred on February 17, before the ‘reduction in violence’ period.

Children and women continue to be disproportionately impacted by the violence. From January 1 to March 31, UNAMA documented 417 child casualties (152 killed and 265 injured) and 168 women casualties (60 killed and 108 injured).

Despite increasing levels of violence in March, the overall number of civilian casualties in the first quarter of 2020 represents a 29 per cent decrease compared to the corresponding period of 2019 and the lowest figure for a first quarter since 2012,

