Security & Crime

4 policemen killed in Taliban attack in Gardez

Shakor Kamran
Apr 28, 2020 - 09:10

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Four policemen have been killed in a Talibaninfo-icon attack in Gardez, the capital of southeastern Paktia province, a presidential aide says.

The policemen were killed on Monday evening when they were breaking fast, Dawa Khan Minapal tweeted.

As usual, the Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, which came hours after the UN mission issued a quarterly report on civilian killings.

According to the UNAMA report, more than 500 civilians, including over 150 children, were killed due to fighting in Afghanistaninfo-icon during the first quarter of 2020.

